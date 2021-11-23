JANESVILLE, WI - Georgia A. (Tiegs) Janisch, age 78 of Janesville, passed away peacefully at her home on Nov. 20, 2021. Georgia and her twin brother Gene were born on Oct. 28, 1943, in Janesville, Wis., to Robert A and June L. (Snippen) Tiegs.
She graduated from Janesville High School in 1962. Georgia married Calvin R. Janisch on Nov. 2, 1968, and in 1970 they bought a farm outside of Janesville where they raised their children. At the age of 29, she became seriously ill and worried for her health, she went in search of answers. She found the answers and the direction for the rest of her life when she learned nutrition from her mentor, Dr. Keith Lowell. With his help and her own dedication, she was able to rebuild her health. Wanting to share what she learned, she returned to college and became a licensed dietician. Over the years, she worked with several vitamin companies. When she struggled to find a nutritionally sound protein powder, she started her own company, creating Georgia's Body Balance Protein, which offered various protein powders which she sold in many health food and grocery stores in Wisconsin and Illinois, including Woodman's.
Georgia was very politically active participating in several rallies, protests, and political groups over the years.
Georgia is survived by her three daughters, Marni (Chris) LaBrie, Lara (Chris) Garcia, and Danielle Janisch; one grandson, Kyle Falkenstein; two granddaughters, Mackenzie Janisch and Maya Garcia; and one great-grandson, Leo Falkenstein.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her older brother, Bob Tiegs; her twin brother, Gene Tiegs; and her former husband, Calvin Janisch.
Her daughters would like to thank her dear friends, Pat Sund and Sally Horton, for their assistance in caring for Georgia in her final days.
A visitation will be held at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. Private burial will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville, at a later date.
The Janisch family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Georgia Janisch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.