March 9, 1937 - August 30, 2020
Darien, WI -- George William Buchholz, Jr., 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020. George was born in Kingston, WI on March 9, 1937, the son of George and Laura (Dahlke) Buchholz. He lived with his three sisters, Lauretta, Arlene, and Donna, attending grade school in Kingston and helping out at his Dad's general store. He graduated from Markesan High School in 1955, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1960, with a degree in mechanical engineering. He was a member of the Air National Guard as an aircraft mechanic from 1959-1965. He married Donna Schuyler on September 9, 1961. They had two children, daughter Leigh Ann, and son George D. George made his home in Darien, WI. He began his engineering career at AO Smith in Milwaukee, and then helped them open the DowSmith plant in AK. In September 1965, he joined Borg Fabrics in Delavan, WI, designing textile machinery, and was the facilities manager until Borg's closure. He then started this own business, D & R Industries, where he continued to help design, modify, and refurbish textile machinery in locations across the U.S. and Mexico. In 1983, he married Joan Scott, until her passing in 1986. He met his current wife, Beverly, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, and they were married April 27, 1990. Throughout their 30 year marriage, they enjoyed life, travel, and family. Beverly's three children immediately recognized what a kind, compassionate, caring individual he was.
George volunteered his time over the years at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Elkhorn as an elder, a Lutheran Boy Pioneer leader and Sunday School teacher. He coached Darien girl's softball, and spent time teaching skills to many young people. He enjoyed softball, baseball, golf, bowling, and had been a member of multiple flying clubs over the years. He appreciated music, enjoyed dancing, and attended many rock concerts with his daughter. He enjoyed travel both for work and for pleasure. He left this world, as he lived, peacefully at home.
George is survived by his wife, Beverly; children: Leigh (Augie) Comas; Connie (Jeremy) Cudnohowski, William (Tam) Horvat Jr., and Aaron Wigman; three wonderful grandkids who he dearly loved: Johanna Wigman, Jarod Comas, and Evelyn Horvat; and a sister, Donna Gedamke. He was preceded in death by his son, George D. Buchholz; his parents; two sisters, Lauretta and Arlene; and three brother-in-laws: Herman "Butch" Helmer, Kenneth Werth, and Ronald Gedamke.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva Street in Delavan with Rev. Robert P. Rickman officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the church. Burial will be at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Lake Geneva. Memorials can be directed to the Alzheimer's Association, or Our Redeemer Lutheran School. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
The family wishes to thank Leslie Smyth-Ayen and Susan Smyth for their love and help, and Aurora at Home Hospice for their care.