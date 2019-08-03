August 23, 1939 - July 30, 2019

Waunakee, WI -- George W. Strick, age 79, of Waunakee, WI, formally of Edgerton, passed away Tuesday at home with his family by his side. He was born August 23, 1939 in Kimberly, WI, the son of the late Wilbert and Edna (LaBerge) Strick. George married Debra Kay (Burke) on February 24, 1984. George grew up in Kimberly, WI, and moved to Edgerton in 1963 following his college graduation from UW-Oshkosh. He worked for the Edgerton School District as a Physical Education Teacher and Coach for over 35 years. "Mr. Strick" taught and coached hundreds of young men and women, and had a profound influence on athletics in Edgerton. His coaching included football, basketball and track. He was a long-time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. George enjoyed watching sports - his first love was the Packers, but he also enjoyed watching the Wisconsin Badgers, Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers. He was a bowler and golfer, and some of his greatest joy came from watching his granddaughters golf. George was an outdoorsman, and enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his brothers, nephews, and grandson. Most of all, George loved being with his family.

George is survived by his wife of 35 years, Debbie of Waunakee; children: Lisa Strick of Wauwatosa, WI, Laurie (Mark) Borowicz of Sycamore, IL, Leslie (Brad) Ferrell of Edgerton, and Karen Braun, stepdaughter, of Milwaukee, WI; grandchildren: Timothy (Mikayla) Sager, Kathrine Sager, Allyssa Ferrell, Brooke (Dillon) Ferrell-Parisi, and Evan Borowicz; great-grandchildren, Evangeline and Leopold Sager; sister, Joan Robinson of Kimberly, WI; and brother, Scott (Diane) Strick of Appleton, WI; and his beloved dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas Strick; sister-in-law, Joyce Strick; brother-in-law, David Robinson; and father and mother-in-law, Don and Rose Burke.

A Mass will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 12 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Tim Shillcox officiating. Visitation times will be Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton and from 11 a.m. until time of services Thursday at the church.

