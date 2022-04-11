George P. Kelly

February 23, 1934 - April 7, 2022
JANESVILLE, WI - George Patrick Kelly age 88, of Janesville passed away peacefully at Azura Memory Care in Beloit, Wis., on April 7, 2022. He was born in Janesville on February 23, 1934, the son of George Mary Agnes (Daly) Kelly. He married his childhood sweetheart and love of his life, June (McNamee) on November 25, 1953. He was a devoted husband for 53 years until her passing in 2006. Together they raised seven children. His love for his family was immense.
George was employed by Phillips 66 gas station, Gibbs Manufacturing and for 30 years by General Motors until retiring in 1996.
George enjoyed bowling, camping, and attending the Iola Car Show. He was very proud of his 1961 Chevy Apache truck. He had a special love for dogs. He was a kind sociable man with great listening skills. He had a good sense of humor, loved jokes, and had a smile that would melt your heart. He enjoyed his sweet treats and was well known for his famous cookoo sound. His presence will be missed by all who knew him, but his memories will last forever in our hearts.
George Kelly is survived by his six children, Mike (Gwen) Kelly, Dan Kelly, Michele (Don) Wolf, Kathy (Jeff) Bruegger, Teresa (Derek) Mallory, and Terry (Sherry Laube) Kelly; 18 grandchildren, Kyle, Kristy, Karie, Tami, Tyler, Angie, Karlene, Ben, Justin, Adrienne, Trevor, Nicole, Kelly, Patrick, Jackie, April, Isabel and Jake; 29 great-grandchildren, Nolan, Mason, Nolan, Cameron, Larissa, Cole, Brynn, Maddie, Tommy, Evan, Aaron, Carson, Landon, Conner, Dominiq, Hunter, Brodie, Austin, Lydia, Presley, James, Joey, Skyler, Kylee, Kiera, Lucy, Lylly, Riley and Harper; his sister, Mary Alice Russell; nieces, Chris Burkett and Becky Laird; nephews, Howard and John Lund; and many grand dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, June; infant son, Patrick Brian Kelly; brother-in-law, Donald Russell; sisters-in-law, Fern McNamee and Adelle (Roger) Lund.
A special thanks to Azura Memory Care of Beloit, to his very special caregivers who attended to all his needs with compassion and love; as well as to Agrace Hospice for all of their care, compassion and kindness to George and his family.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13th at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin or Agrace Hospice Care.
Online condolences can be made at www.henkeclarson.com.