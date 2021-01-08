February 22, 1938 - January 5, 2021
Janesville, WI - George Leroy Case, age 82, passed away from cancer on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at home. He was born in Janesville on February 22, 1938, the son of Clinton and Ella (Graf) Case. George joined the U.S. Navy in 1956, and served for 4 years. The Navy took him across the United States and all the way to Morocco on the carrier, USS Independence. He started working at Parker Pen in 1960 and retired from there after 39 1/2 years. George married Deanna Ellis on October 5, 1963. George enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, bowling, gardening, and being the life of the party. His sense of humor was well known throughout his life. He was fiercely independent, creative, and talented. He was a generous and loyal friend to all who knew him.
George is survived by his wife of 57 years, Deanna Case; son, Scott (Diana) Case; daughter, Penny Case; 6 grandchildren: Alan, Caci, Jordan, Tori, Alex, and Juston; 6 great grandchildren; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers: Russell, Charlie, and Don.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., noon, on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com