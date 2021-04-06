April 2, 2021
Janesville, WI - George Leonard Brandeen was provided comfort care at home by Agrace Hospice until he died April 2, 2021. He was delivered at home by a midwife near Tozer Lake and the Yellow River, Washburn County, Wisconsin. George excelled at school, 4-H and FFA, left the farm, married once, fathered 2, recorded rock & roll, retired GM after year 30, then was a daily volunteer driver for 27 years, grew flowers, grandfather twice and great-grand twice, and was content to settle into his mid-80s as long as the Internet router worked.
Survivors include wife of 60+ years, Carolyn; daughters, Corina (Mark Cichon) and Cristina (Matthew Vatter); grandchildren, Crystal and Samuel; great-grand-girls, Evangeline and Adelaide; siblings: Judith, JoEllen, and Robert Mark. George was predeceased by his parents, George Brother Brandeen and Louise (Wild) Brandeen Pfundheller; and his stepfather, Robert Pfundheller.
His lilies continue to be admired by the neighborhood.
No services are planned.