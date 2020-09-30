October 19, 1934 - September 27, 2020
Evansville, WI- George Kretsinger, 85, of Evansville, WI, passed away of natural causes on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Mercy Hospital, Janesville, WI.
He was born October 19, 1934 in Leaf River, Illinois the son of Boyd and Mabel (Watts) Kretsinger. George was a 1952 graduate of Orfordville High School, Orfordville, WI. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He married Jean Thorne. She predeceased him in July 2004.
George was formerly employed by Beloit Corporation for 35 1/2 years. He enjoyed woodworking, snowmobiling, farming, gardening, traveling, reading, going to car shows and building model rail roads. George was a member of the Quarter Century Club and the Congregational United Church of Christ, Evansville, WI.
Survivors include his significant other, Jeanette Kopp who danced into his life and together they found happiness again; daughters, Elaine (Bill) Johns and Bonnie (Tim) Guenther both of Clinton, WI; siblings, Wanda (Stan) Larrabee of Arizona, and Lester (Karla) Kretsinger of Rockton, IL; grandchildren, Jennifer (Eddie) Schell, Dana (Tom) Allen, Mike (Chelsea) Johns, Cassie (Brandon) Smith and Justin Guenther; great grandchildren, Codey, Connar, Barley, Nadilee, Carter, Alyanna and George; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and sisters, Lois Kretsinger and Patsy Kretsinger.
Funeral service for George will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI, with Pastor Shaun Drefahl officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home. Social distancing and face mask are required.
Memorials may be given in his name to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Online condolences and live stream of the service may be viewed at www.daleymurphywisch.com