November 28, 1929 - September 17, 2018
Formerly of Janesville, WI -- George Hugh Cox, 88, passed away on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at Agape Hospice House in Columbia, SC. He was born November 28, 1929, in Milton, WI, to Joseph H. and Gertrude L. Cox and soon moved to Janesville. He attended Janesville schools, graduating in 1947 from Janesville High School. George began working at Bowman Dairy, later Dean Foods, in 1948. During the Korean War, he served in the Army as a guided missile instructor, at Fort Bliss, TX. George married Erline M. Ebert in 1952, and they began married life in El Paso, TX. Returning to Wisconsin, George worked a variety of positions at Bowman's, and completed his career at Dean's Rockford plant, retiring in 1991. George enjoyed golfing, fishing, dart ball league, reading and traveling. He also built or remodeled several homes, often working with his brother and cousin. Woodworking was a special passion, and George was a gifted craftsman, creating a wide variety of furnishings, decorative pieces and gifts. Following retirement, the Coxes moved to Mountain Home, AR. They celebrated their 50th anniversary in Janesville, in May of 2002, one of many return visits to Wisconsin. Catching up with family and dear friends was a highlight of these trips. Service to his Lord was very important to George, and in more than forty years at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Janesville, then at Redeemer Lutheran in Mountain Home, he was a member of church council, finance committee, and a prolific contributor of wooden items for fund raisers.
George is survived by his daughter, Christine (William) Bowen; son, James (Kelly) Cox; grandsons, Michael and Joshua (Britney) Cox; great-grandsons, Trevor and Ethan; a sister, Carol Hurley; a brother, Donald (Mary Ann) Cox; a cousin, Ruth (Lewis) Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Erline; cousin, Robert Hansen; niece, Kim Cox; and in-laws, Russel and Rosemary Ebert.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 10, 2018, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, 2200 Milton Ave., Janesville, followed by a short service celebrating George's life. Pastor David Bergelin will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association South Central WI, Madison. Kirby & Family Funeral and Cremation Services, Mountain Home, AR, are assisting the family
