Janesville, WI - George Howard Krebs, age 74, of Janesville, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, November 8, 2021 at the Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Janesville. George was born in Waukesha, WI on March 18, 1947; the son of Howard L. and Evora (Freitag) Krebs, and lived most of his life in Janesville. He was a graduate of Janesville High School and went onto work for many years as a Computer Aided Draftsman for Miniature Precision Controls. He was a person of eclectic interest that varied from antiques to collectible cars to architecture. His loud sneezes, laugh, and his brief telephone message: "This is George...call me" will be missed greatly. He was a giving father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend.
He leaves behind two sons, Jim (Lisa) Krebs and Brian (Christie) Krebs; four grandchildren: Andrew, Alex, Jacob and Emma Krebs; three sisters: Patricia (Arlin) Stidham, Karen Henning and Joanne (Denis) Ames; and a niece and three nephews. George is preceded in death by his mother, Evora Freitag and his father, Howard Krebs.
A committal service will be held on June 11, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at the PRAIRIE HOME CEMETERY, 605 S. Prairie Ave., Waukesha, WI, 53186. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
