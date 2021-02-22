George Henning

December 13, 1930 - February 18, 2021
Brodhead, WI - Brodhead - George Duane Henning, age 90, passed away on February 18, 2021 while at his home.
George was born on December 13, 1930 in Eau Claire County, the son of George and Myrtle (Campbell) Henning.
George was married to Joan Astle on October 23, 1970 in Rockford, IL.
George worked for over 36 years for JACO, transporting GM made vehicles before his retirement in 1991. George was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed Richard Petty and later, Kyle Busch. George loved to work on his vehicles at home and tending to his yard.
George is survived by his wife, Joan; 7 children, Dennis Henning, Dean (Marie) Henning, Darris (Tammy) Henning, Dianne Henning, Kelly (Rose) Raupp, Kim Ann Raupp and Georgia Henning (Brad Davis); 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and one brother, William Henning.
George was preceded in death by his parents, one grandson, Garrett Henning, a great granddaughter, Mariah Henning and his sister-in-law, Ellen Henning.
Cards and condolences can be sent to the family and mailed to the DL Newcomer Funeral Home, PO Box 26, Brodhead WI.
Per George's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. The DL Newcomer Funeral Home is assisting the family.
www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com 608-897-2484