August 2, 1928 - April 12, 2020
Janesville, WI -- George F. Porter, age 91, of Janesville, died Easter Morning, Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the home of his daughter, Deb. He was born on the family farm in Decatur township, Green County, the son of George A. and Rose (Gibbs) Porter. George attended St. Patrick's School before joining the U.S. Army. He was honorably discharged as a Corporal in the U.S. Army, with special attachment to the U.S. Air Force in Korea and West Germany from 1950-1953. His primary objective was building runways for the armed forces. He married Catherine A. Sreenan on April 7, 1956 at the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle in Beloit, WI. She preceded him in death on February 3, 1999. George worked as a Machinist and Foreman for Beloit Corp., Summitt Machine Works, Steele Converting Equipment Corp. and retired from Gilman Engineering & Manufacturing Company, Janesville. Following his retirement, George and Kate moved to Westfield, WI, where they enjoyed the quiet lake life while making wonderful memories. They eventually returned to Janesville to be closer to family.
He had a heart of gold, an enormous love and belief in God, family and friends. He treasured his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a voice of reason, the fixer of all things, a calming presence during difficult times. George had the respect of all his family and friends, with love and kindness to all. His thirst for knowledge and love of reading made him an invaluable resource to all of us. He enjoyed playing cards, especially cribbage and watching the Chicago Cubs and Bears games. His sense of humor and his ability to laugh or smile will forever be our most precious memory.
He is survived by his six children: Irene (Will) Tolnai, Deborah (Duane) Mundth, Diane Bailey, Kathleen (Tom) Gage, Patrick (Lisa) Porter, and Mary (Armand) Tassarotti; daughter-in-law, Lisa Porter; brother-in-law, Joseph Sreenan; and sisters-in-law, Millie Sreenan and Ellen Sreenan; his beloved grandchildren: Danele, Dianna (Clayton), Ruel, Alison, Sean (Vanessa) Alex, Kevin, Ryan, Matthew, Josiah, Talia, Eliya, Christopher, Anthony, Lane, Landon, Lucas, and Jessica; great-grandchildren: Makayla, Avery, Mathias, Catie Jo, Hannah, Davis, Jace, Penn, and Tauriel. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife and love of his life, Catherine Porter; son, James Porter; son-in-law, Dell "Skip" Bailey; two brothers, Howard (Dorothy) Porter, and Charles Porter; and sisters, Lois (Clifford) Sarow, and Alice Marie (Walter) Crockett.
A Private family service will take place at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE. Fr. Drew Olson will preside and burial with full military honors will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In light of the Coronavirus Pandemic, a public celebration of George's life will be held at a later date. Memorials in George's name may be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Janesville.
