March 30, 1954 - August 20, 2019

Whitewater, WI -- George E. Scharfenberg, age 65, of Whitewater, passed away Tuesday, August 20, at his home. George was born March 30, 1954, in Edgerton, WI. He was the son of Robert and Helen (Liston) Scharfenberg. George graduated from Edgerton High School in 1972. He earned his Master of Library Science degree from the UW Milwaukee. He moved to Whitewater in 1992, from Edgerton. He worked for the UW Whitewater as a Library Services Assistant until his retirement. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, where he participated in the choir, and was active in the Historical Societies of Edgerton and Whitewater. He also enjoyed reading, trivia, photography and traveling, especially through Europe.

He is survived by his brother, Mark (Elaine) Scharfenberg, of Libertyville, IL; niece, Amanda Scharfenberg; nephew, John (Jenny Hamlin) Scharfenberg. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Helen.

A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Whitewater, WI. Burial will be held at Jensen Cemetery in Edgerton WI. Visitation time will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in George's name to the National Kidney Foundation. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com