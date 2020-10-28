October 14, 1944 - October 25, 2020
Edgerton, WI - EDGERTON---George E. Nichols, age 76, of Edgerton, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the Wm. S. Middleton Memorial Veteran's Hospital, Madison. He was born on the family farm in rural Iowa County, WI, the son of the late Charles and Ruby (McConnell) Nichols. George entered the US Army and served in Vietnam from 1967-1969. He married Mary L. Cordts on March 6, 1971, at Peace Lutheran Church, Cobb, WI. George was employed as a meat cutter for many years, working for Kroger Foods and later for Super Value. In his spare time, he loved hunting, spending time at the cabin in Winter, WI, and "spoiling" his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; 2 sons, Tim Nichols of Black River Falls, WI, and Dan Nichols of Johnstown; 4 grandchildren: Kobe Nichols, Mackenzie Nichols, Makayla Nichols, and Regan Hilt; 6 siblings: Nancy (Lisa) Nichols of Dodgeville, Alice (Ken) Thronson of Texas, Margie Nichols of Rice Lake, Charlene Paglini of Mazomanie, Deb Nichols of Middleton, and Bob (Laurie) Nichols of Barneveld; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Private family gathering will take place at a later date. Memorials in George's name may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 5400 W. National Ave, Milwaukee WI 53214-3461 or the Wm. S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, 2500 Overlook Terrace, Madison WI 53705. The Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com