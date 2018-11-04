March 2, 1926 - November 1, 2018
Janesville, WI -- George E. Kuehne, 92, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 1, 2018, with his family at his side. He was born in Chicago on March 2, 1926, the son of Albert and Margaret (Kernohan) Kuehne. George was a 1944 graduate of Janesville High School, where he took pride in playing Center on the football team. George honorably served in the United States Navy on the submarine USS Tarpon during World War II. He was married to Hazel Thurber in 1948, and together they had five children. George worked for General Motors as the Superintendent in the Soft Trim Department, retiring in 1981. George married once again to Marian Olson in February of 1976 at the First Lutheran Church of Janesville, and they spent 42 wonderful years together. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved his outdoor time at the Chippewa Flowage. George was an avid sports enthusiast, and supported all of the Wisconsin teams. He loved life and spending social time with friends and family, spending winters in Florida, or a night out dancing with Marian. George was a proud grandpa, and loved watching his grandkids playing sports.
George is survived by his wife, Marian Kuehne; children: Gary (Marty) Kuehne, Gail (Gary) Todd, Michael (Renee) Kuehne, Patty (Tom) Powell, Terry Olson, Sharon Hough, and Kathy (Todd) Worple; daughter in-law, Lida Kuehne; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Al (Doris) Kuehne; and many extended family members and friends. He is predeceased by his parents; son, Greg Kuehne; sister, Jean Prueher; and son in-law, Denny Hough.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Military Honors will immediately follow the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to a charity of the donors choosing. For online obituary and registry, please visit www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
George's family would like to thank the staff of Agrace Hospice, and Oak Park Place, for all of their kindness and compassion.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse