Whitewater, WI - George E. Krueger, age 74, of Whitewater, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Janesville on September 30, 1947, the son of George and Mary (McNally) Krueger. George served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp. He married Cindy S. Schiefelbein on Jan.6, 1977. George worked for many years in residential construction for Adams Roofing. He then went on to own and operate Everest Roofing and worked for Highland Windows in Cherokee Village, AR. He enjoyed camping, where he managed Honeycomb Campground in Grant, Alabama. Most recently he was employed by Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park, Whitewater, WI. His passion was singing, especially older country music. George was known for making everyone around him laugh. His karaoke was always requested because he could put on a show with his voice and moves.
George was nominated into The Bowling Hall of Fame and was an avid bowler on leagues at El-Ra Bowl. He was a very active member in the Elks Lodge, where he was a District Deputy for the Elk's Organization while he lived in Arkansas and held many officer positions in the Alabama, as well as other Lodges in Arkansas.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy; 4 children: George "Bill" (Stacie) Krueger, Becky Asleson (Eric Fladhammer), Leigh Ann (Matt) Cleaton and Becca (Eric) Davis; 11 grandchildren: Brittney, George "Alex", Bailey and Ashlyn Krueger, Kodie and Dylan Asleson, Mikala (fiance', Justin), Drew and Jenna Cleaton, Nate (Jordyn) Meinen and Gavin Jablonowski; 1 great grandson, Oliver Meinen; 3 siblings: Mary (Gordie) Crawford, Clyde (Jim) Bohlman and Rudy Krueger; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Gloria McCarty-Widell; and sister-in-law, Laura "Lorie" Krueger.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville with Rev. James Salimes officiating. Burial will be at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will take place on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
"The family would like to extend a special thank you to Lorna and Brent Schiefelbein, Jimmy and BJ Clark, Pam Mathew, Jerrielynn, and Twin Oaks Mobile Home Park."
