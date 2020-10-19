George David "Dave" Patrick

January 10, 1943 - October 14, 2020
Edgerton, WI - George David Patrick, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville, WI following a brief illness. His wife and daughter-in-law were at his side.
He was born on January 10, 1943 to the late Robert Leon Patrick and the late Elizabeth "Betty" Thetford Patrick McKown. Dave married Karyn Turner on June 14, 1963 in Carterville, IL. He graduated from Carterville High School and Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL. Dave taught Middle School in Momence, IL from 1965 through 1968. He also taught Middle School in Edgerton, WI from 1968-2000. Dave was the Middle School Athletic Director and coached various sports including boys' and girls' basketball, football, track and field events.
Dave was an avid trout fisherman, grouse, and quail hunter. He loved his hunting dogs. He also tied his fishing flies. He was a lifetime fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Dave is survived by his wife of 57 years, Karyn, daughters Melissa (Doug Fraley) Patrick of Texas City, TX, Colleen (Chuck) Williams of Janesville, WI, Susan (Steve) Armstrong of Janesville, WI and son Rob (Julie) Patrick of Milton, WI. He is survived by 7 grandchildren: Kayla, Alexandra, Rebekah, Isaac, Nicholas, Elizabeth, and Victoria. Also, a great-grandson, Jonah.
He is also survived by 3 brothers, Mike (Patricia) Patrick McKown of Kentucky, John (Nina) McKown of Ohio, Kevin (Carol) McKown of Wisconsin, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, loving grandparents, and an infant brother.
A private celebration of life will be held by his family. Due to the pandemic, a public celebration of life will be scheduled in 2021. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton are assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dave's name to the Edgerton Outreach.