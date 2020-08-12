January 23, 1951 - August 10, 2020
Shopiere, WI -- George D. Wilson, age 69, of Shopiere, WI, died unexpectedly on Monday, August 10, 2020, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. He was born January 23, 1951, to the late Doug and Freda (Monhollen) Wilson in Middlesboro, KY. George graduated from Turner High School, Class of 1969, and completed his formal education at UW at Stevens Point. He served in the National Guard, and married Robin Vieth on April 10, 1976. George worked at Hormel for 44 years, retiring in 2018. He was an avid sports fan, and especially liked the Packers and the Badgers. George was a methodical man who knew what he liked. For over 46 years, he enjoyed deer and duck hunting in Meadow Valley, and fishing in the Turtle Flambeau Flowage in Mercer. He also enjoyed a good meal, camping in his Air Stream trailer and riding his "dirt bike". George will be fondly remembered for is "marathon" gambling trips to Ho-Chunk with his daughter, Renee.
He is survived by his son, Grant (Rachel) Wilson; and their two children, Grace and Kara; his daughter, Renee (Zach) Lehman; and their two children, Brielle and Easton; the mother of his children, Robin Vieth-Austin; his brother, Warren Wilson and many many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his stepfather, Bill Myers.
George's Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. on Friday August 14, 2020 in the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway. Friends will be received on Thursday in the Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Friday in the Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be private in Eastlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Wilson family on our website.
Brian Mark Funeral & Cremation Care
1000 Inman Parkway Beloit, WI 608-362-2000