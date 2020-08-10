George "Chuck" Campbell

September 1, 1939 - August 7, 2020
Janesville, WI -- George C. "Chuck" Campbell, age 80, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at home. He was born on September 1, 1939, in Chippewa Falls, the son of George P. and Nell (Strong) Campbell. He served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, retiring as a Master Chief. He married Darlene R. Galligan in 1958.
George is survived by his loving wife, Darlene; son, Mark A. (Susan) Campbell; five grandchildren: Natasha (Damon) Saunders, Anastasia (Eric) Smith, Sasha (Andrew) Campbell, Nikolaus Campbell, and Christopher Campbell; two sisters, Bonnie (Bill) Rathbauer and Chris Campbell; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandchildren, Andy and Noah; and three siblings: Jerry Campbell, Ruth Campbell, and John Campbell.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com