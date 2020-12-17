July 10, 1929 - December 15, 2020
Edgerton, WI - EDGERTON---George C. Wellnitz Jr., age 91, of Edgerton, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in Waubesha, MN, on July 10, 1929, the son of George and Gertrude (Theismann) Wellnitz Sr. and married Roseann Bullis on Oct. 25, 1952 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Janesville. She preceded him in death on Jan. 11, 1999. George was an extremely hard worker. He loved his dairy and tobacco farm, planting trees, the animals and spending time at the Rock River Thresheree. He also loved his roast beef and potatoes dinner and having someone there to enjoy it with him! George was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church, Evansville.
He is survived by his 14 children: Larry (Sharon) Wellnitz, Mike (Rae) Wellnitz, Karen (Dan) Reed, Jeff (Suzanne) Wellnitz, Sandra (Frank) Harnack, Dan (Kathleen) Wellnitz, Deanna Schuette, Dave (Lyn) Wellnitz, Chris (Tina) Wellnitz, Brenda Koel, Lisa (Tony) Crandall, Kevin (Kim) Wellnitz, Mark Wellnitz, and Andy (Katie) Wellnitz; 31 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; and a sister, Marion Wellnitz. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Roseann; a granddaughter, Jenna Mae Wellnitz; great granddaughter, Madeline Wellnitz; and 4 siblings: Dorothy, Laura, Joann, and Robert.
A Private family service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, Janesville. Msgr. Daniel Ganshert will preside and entombment will follow in Mt. Olivet Mausoleum, Janesville. Memorials in George's name may be made to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin. For on-line condolences and guestbook: www.apfelfuneral.com
"Don't run over my cats when you leave!"