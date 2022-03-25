June 19, 1942 - March 19, 2022
Edgerton, WI - George C. Hatzinger Jr., age 79, of Edgerton, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Crossroads Care Center, Mayville. He was born in Milwaukee on June 19, 1942, the son of George and Casmira (Stawski) Hatzinger Sr. He married Sandra J. Schultz on August 3, 1979, in Rockton, IL. George was a very loving and caring husband, father, Papa, and Great papa. He adored his wife Sam so very much. She took care of him after his stroke 18 years ago. He also loved his puppy, Sugar so much. He loved all animals, and loved watching the eagles and other birds over the river at his home. He was a very religious man, and his wife took him to church every Sunday until he became bed ridden. He loved reading the Bible and James Patterson books. He also loved to watch old westerns and war movies. He will be so dearly missed by all his family and friends. George worked for many years for Karem in Marshall as a supervisor. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton, where he also served in the Knights of Columbus.
George is survived by his wife, Sandra; six children: Cary (Jane) Hatzinger, Greg (Sharon) Hatzinger, Dean Hatzinger, Amy (Wade) Albrecht, Lee (Bonnie) Wick and Sandy (Clarence) Sanford; ten grandchildren: Shelby (Simon) Hatzinger, Jacob Hatzinger, Gregory Hatzinger, Nathan Hatzinger, Elyssa Hatzinger, Calvin Hatzinger, Alek (Maia) Albrecht, Zackary Albrecht, McKenna (Dan) Ulibarri and Tyler (Isabella) Sanford; seven great-grandchildren, and two on the way; seven siblings: Joan (Thomas) Schmit, Eve (Raymond) Allar, Christine Starr, Constance (John) Tolley, Peter Hatzinger, Elizabeth (Todd) Achterberg and Ann (Michael) Hartnett; in-laws: Neil Borchert, Juanita (John) Hustad, Darlene (David) Kruckenberg and Frank Kelling; and many nieces; nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Casmira Hatzinger Sr.; mother and father-in-law, Earl and Violet Schultz; two sisters, Mary Britt and Kathryn Borchert; sister-in-law, Alyce Kelling; niece, Alicia Hatzinger; and two nephews, Daniel Britt and Richard Gullickson.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, Edgerton with Fr. David Wanish officiating. Burial will follow in Fassett Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. A Rosary service will be prayed 1/2 hour prior to the visitation at church. APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, Edgerton is assisting the family. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com