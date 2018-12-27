George "Bill" Babcock

April 17, 1935 - December 25, 2018
Janesville, WI -- George "Bill" W. Babcock, age 83, passed away at home surrounded by family on Christmas Day, December 25, 2018. He was born in Janesville on April 17, 1935, the son of George S. and Lois (Atkinson) Babcock. He graduated from Janesville H. S. in 1953. Bill married Lorene C. Oakley at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church on November 16, 1957, and she preceded him in death on August 29, 2001. A loyal employee of General Motors for 39 years, Bill retired as Superintendent of the Paint Line in 1992. He was instrumental in bringing many new projects to the Janesville plant, including the design of a revolutionary paint system for the Suburban line. Bill found love again and married Bobbie Welli at Moy's Restaurant in Elkhorn on July 28, 2016. He was a hardworking man who loved golf, fishing, time on his boat, and painting and restoring old cars. Bill had the honor of being born on the same property he passed on, in a home which he designed and constructed on that property in 1968. He was a stickler for straight lines when mowing his yard, in which he took meticulous care. He was a good husband, father, grandfather, and coworker, and we will always cherish his memory.
Bill is survived by his wife, Bobbie; five children: Carla (Jon) Fish, Julie Richards, Mia (Tom) Wilson, Paul Babcock, and Chris (Billie) Babcock; ten grandchildren: Bryan Fish, Cara (Jeff) Scadden, Nicole (Jim) Stoa, Torey Fish, Nathan Richards, Nicholas Richards, Charles (Niki) Wilson, Hallee Wilson, Hannah Wilson, and Zoie Babcock; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lorene, and his parents.
A Celebration of his Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 28, 2018, at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Friday, at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
