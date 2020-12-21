George and KarenJean Watry

- December 3, 2020
Mesa, AZ -- On December 3, 2020, George R. Watry, and his bride, KarenJean B. Watry (nee Schmitz) passed on to their eternal rest together, at the age of 76, as a result of COVID-19. George and KarenJean were born and raised in Belgium, WI. They met in the first grade, married after high school graduation, and raised 3 children in Belgium before moving to Delavan, WI in 1981. George and KarenJean enjoyed traveling the country in their RVs, with and without their kids and grandkids. They retired to Mesa, AZ in 2009, where George was known as The Bike Guy because of his tinkering. KarenJean was an avid crochet artist her whole life. They died within hours of each other. They left this life as they lived it; always together.
George and KarenJean are survived by their three children: James E. (Jennifer) Watry, Judith A. Oxley, and William L. (Deana) Watry; their ten grandchildren: Jennifer (Manuel) Perez, Erich (Alise) Watry, Cecelia (Dylan Hayes) Watry, Calvin Watry, Katelyn (John Fischer) Oxley, Blake Oxley, Kristin Lueder, Tyler Burghardt, Eric Burghardt, and Ryan Burghardt; their seven great-grandchildren and their siblings: Thomas (Rosie) Watry, Clara (Ray) Kloepp, Joanne (Richard) Bley, Kathy (Charles dec.) Watry, William (Linda) Watry, Phillip (Betty) Watry, Anne (Steve) Burress, Joseph (Ann) Watry, Barbara (Christopher dec.) Watry; Wayne (Diane dec.) Schmitz, Susan Schmitz-Kleckner, Mary (Tom) Landgraf; and way too many nieces and nephews to list here, but they were all deeply loved. They were preceded in death by their parents: Lawrence and Olive (Schmidt) Watry, and Edward and Lorraine (Porte) Schmitz; siblings: Laureen (William dec.) Klas, Charles Watry, Christopher Watry, Yvonne Schmitz; and sister-in-law, Diane Fabini.
George and KarenJean will be buried in Wisconsin near family at a later date. Memorials can be made to theheartfoundation.org, American Lung Association or the American Stroke Association.
Jim, Judy and Bill would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Banner Baywood Hospital ICU for their excellent care of mom and dad during this difficult time. And remind you, please, protect your loved ones. Wear a mask!