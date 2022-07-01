Janesville, WI - Genevieve P. Hoover, age 99, of Janesville, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the St. Elizabeth Nursing Home in Janesville. Genevieve was born in Duncomb, Iowa on January 16, 1923; the daughter of Lee and Hazel (Pratt) Trask. She loved sharing her many fond memories of growing up in Iowa and her adventures around Brushy Creek. Genevieve married Charles L. Hoover in Iowa on August 27, 1942; they shared the joy of family and dancing during their 56 years together before his passing on January 14, 1999. She and Charles farmed for many years together in the Evansville/Footville area. She also worked in the office of the Manly Brothers Silica Sand Plant, and then as a janitor for the Brodhead School District. Genevieve is remembered for her cheer, selflessness and giving nature.
Genevieve is survived by her children, Joyce (Kenneth) Yanchik and Jeffrey (Colleen) Hoover; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren; son in-law, John Lewis; brother in-law, Kenny Magnuson; and many extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Hoover; brother, Kenneth "Jack" (Irene) Trask; sister, Myra Magnuson; daughters, Janice Lewis and Judith Welch; granddaughter, Shelley Glass; great grandsons, Spencer Yanchik and Alex Lewis; and great-great granddaughter, Cora Long.
A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. A private urn committal will be held at Bethel Cemetery on a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: CureSMA.org. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
The family would like to thank all of the staff at St. Elizabeth Home for the loving care and friendship that you provided Genevieve.
