January 15, 1931 - March 21, 2020
Edgerton, WI -- On March 21, 2020, Genevieve "Gene" Edwardson went to sleep and entered Heaven. She was born on January 15, 1931 to Earl and Vona (Almond) Rinker. Gene graduated from Edgerton High School in 1948. While working at Highway Trailer she met the love of her life, Lloyd Edwardson. They were married on April 25, 1953 at Central Lutheran Church and were married for 52 years. They had three sons: Rick, Wade and Ward. Gene was a bible school teacher in Newville and a devout member of Central Lutheran Church. She loved her shoes and purses; which all coordinated with her wardrobe to make a complete ensemble. She was artistic and loved to do ceramics. We have some of those projects and will hold them dear to our hearts. She also loved to design houses which led to the design of their log home on Newville Rd. We feel this came naturally to her because, she was related to Frank Lloyd Wright and she was proud of it. She also was on board for playing games with family and her girlfriends at Swifthaven; especially when she was winning. She even made her own rules playing Yahtzee so, it was harder for someone to beat her. Gene was loved by all her family, friends, Care Givers and residents at Swifthaven, plus the Heartland Hospice Nurses. Her smile and sassy attitude will be missed.
She is survived by three sons: Rick (Kim), Wade and Ward (Sheila). She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren 1 great great granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews. Rick(Kim) family: Jeremy (Katie): Michael, Maxwel, Myles. Jerod (Erin): Everett. Jason (Sarah): Freya, Violet. Wade family: Dustin (Ashley): Jozlynn, Alexis, Maddox, Mason, Derek. Ward (Sheila) family: Jessica(Kyle)Reed: Kaitlynn, Brody, Skyler, Ethan. Jeff(Jessica): Connor, Ava, Drew, Isaac. Jennifer(Josh): Branch, Tanner, Logan, Collin, Kamden. Jordan(Sami Eklov): Morgan, Jordan Jr.,Blair Raven, Gavin, Zoey. Great-Great Granddaughter Lilliana Brock She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Clayton and husband Lloyd.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with lunch on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the JANESVILLE ELKS LODGE, 2100 N. Washington Rd. Janesville, WI. Please bring any pictures and memories to share with everyone. Memorials may be made in memory of Genevieve should be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital or Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton.