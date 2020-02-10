October 6, 1937 - February 6, 2020

Evansville, WI -- Genevieve Arlene Fellows, 82, of Evansville, WI, passed away at Huntington Place in Janesville Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born October 6, 1937 in Aberdeen, SD, to William and Charlotte (Pew) Ashbaugh. She lived most of her childhood years in Frederick, SD, before her family moved to Evansville. She graduated from Evansville High School in 1956. Genevieve worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Nelson in Evansville, for a few years before she got a job as a lab Technician at the State Lab of Hygiene in Madison, WI. She was employed there for 19 years. She married Curtis Fellows on December 7, 1977 at the Congregational United Church of Christ in Evansville and had a daughter, Michelle on May 5, 1978. Curtis preceded her in death on October 10, 2005. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, watching birds and other wildlife in her back yard, and was an avid sports fan. She also enjoyed spending time with her dog, Marley.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Tom) Schulz of Mukwonago; step-daughter, Susan (Larry) Neuenschwander of Stoughton, WI; sister, Klee (David) Randolph of Marshall, WI; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Curtis; five sisters: Virginia, Mary, Dorothy, Jeanette and Lois; five brothers: Joe, Arthur, Robert, Wallace and Thomas.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville with Reverend Shaun Drefahl officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill cemetery Evansville. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com