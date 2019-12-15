Genevieve Ann Thorn

May 19, 1931 - December 09, 2019

Cheyenne, WY -- Genevieve Ann Hudson Thorn, age 88, passed away on Monday, December 09, 2019, in Cheyenne. She was born in Milton Junction, Wisconsin on May 19, 1931, the daughter of Ernest G. and Mary M. (Madden) Zillmer. She married Daniel E. Hudson in 1954, and later married Richard T. Thorn on September 26, 1998, at St. William Catholic Church. Genevieve was a member of The Church of the Holy Trinity in Cheyenne, St. William Catholic Church in Janesville, the over 50 Club, Senior Center Senior Chorus, and enjoyed traveling, and water color painting.

Genevieve is survived by her children: Craig Hudson (Steve LaHaie), Thomas (Tammy) Hudson, Daniel (Roxane) Hudson, Mary Caster, and Colleen Coebergh; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, George Zillmer and Herman Zillmer; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Daniel and Richard; twin daughters, Theresa and Tina Hudson; and brothers, William Zillmer and James (Charlotte) Zillmer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, at the CHURCH from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorial donations are preferred to either St. William Catholic Church, or to the American Cancer Society. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com