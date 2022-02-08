Genevieve A. (Finanne) "Poochie" Gray

September 27, 1938 - February 4, 2022
Janesville, WI - On February 4th, surrounded by her devoted family, our mom, Gen "Poochie" Gray, who was undeniably the foundational essence of our family, reluctantly surrendered her matriarchal reign. She is now free to joyfully join her beloved Bob, and finally see for herself the great Kingdom she had been so diligently working toward.
Genevieve Gray was the seventh of the thirteen children born to Daniel and Cora (O'Connor) Finnane on September 27th, 1938. She claimed she loved being the middle child because she could learn from the older kids and "torment" the younger ones. Her family dubbed her "Poochie" because of her tendency to always be in the mix. She loved to be surrounded by people. Through her life on the farm, she learned and adopted a strong work ethic, tenacity, spunkiness, loyalty, and a sense of humor which she shared liberally with others. All these traits are clearly evident in her 5 children, her grandchildren, and even in her great grandchildren.
Armed with her Green County Normal School 2-year teaching diploma, she began teaching at Hillcrest School in 1960. Shortly after beginning her teaching career, Gen caught the eye of a charismatic young gentleman named Bob. Gen soon realized she could not resist his wit and persistent charm. Gen married Robert (Bob) Gray August 18th, 1962. Mom and Dad shared over 52 years together until Dad's death April 6th, 2015. Together they instilled a sense of what it meant to be dedicated and committed to your "Family". While raising her five children, who were involved in multiple extracurricular activities, with Gen-like fortitude, she continued to further her education by earning her bachelor's degree, and then her master's degree through the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Gen continued teaching fully committed to her students for over 49 years! It is estimated that Mom was a teacher to at least 1,000 students. She retired from Adams Elementary School in January 2009. It was not uncommon when we were out with our mother that someone would approach her and say, "Are you Mrs. Gray?" "I loved having you as my teacher."
Her generosity was abundant with family and friends. Mom and Dad donated Gray's root beer floats each spring for the students at Adams Elementary School. Gen would welcome an opportunity to bake and share her legendary strawberry pies and Texas sheet cakes. During her career and even in retirement years, Gen would tutor children who struggled with schoolwork. She always made sure that any stranger was welcome at her table. Many times, we heard Mom say: "No one should be alone for the holidays". Her generous heart was evident as she enjoyed helping others at the Salvation Army. She was a proud member of the Catholic Church community and chances were good, if she wasn't playing Phase Ten somewhere, you could find her in church. You could be sure to hear, "God Bless You" as you parted ways.
Gen is survived by her five children: Maggie (Cliff) Gray Stavn, Robert "Fred" (Sue), Tim (Kelly Vaughn) of Scottsdale, AZ, Betsy (Dave) Riemer, and Becky (Chuck) Lane; grandchildren: Katie and Genevieve Church; Sarah (Josh) Running, Jake (Teryn) Gray; Nick and Gray Riemer, Dan (Ally) Riemer, as well as great grandchildren: Kacie, Ryan, Bobby, and baby Gray arriving late June. She is further survived by her sisters: Sally Krueger, Andrea Stair of Janesville, and Sr. Mary Cora Finnane RSM of Oaklawn, IL; brothers, John Finnane of Alexandria, VA and Mac (Sheila) Finnane of Orlando, FL; brothers-in-law, David Bickle and Charles (Eleanor) Gray; many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her mother and father-in-law, Charles and Peg (Crow) Gray; her brothers: Robert Finnane, Fr. Daniel Finnane, and William J. Finnane; sisters: Marianne Bickle, Virginia Lee, and Jean Waite; brothers-in-law: Robert Stair, Sydney Krueger, Duane Ahlf, and Richard Waite.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 11, 2022, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with Fr. Drew Olson and Msgr. Gerard Healy co-officiating. A visitation will be on Thursday, February 10 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. The family welcomes donations to the St. Patrick's Capital Campaign or Agrace Hospice as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers.
"The family wishes to extend our gratitude to the loving care and respect Dr. Lilley and the Agrace staff bestowed on our mom and family during her final journey. You are all proof that there really are angels on earth."