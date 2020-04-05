June 11, 1921 - March 31, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Geneva L. Davis, age 98, a long-time Janesville resident, passed away March 31, 2020 at Beloit Memorial Hospital. She was born June 11, 1921 in Scott City, MO, the daughter of John B. and Addie Mae (Weeks) Moore. She married Cecil L. Davis on July 29, 1938. Geneva was formerly employed in the office at Adams Furniture and Appliance, and Gibbs Manufacturing. She was a member of First Baptist Church, member and past matron of O.E.S. Chapter # 69 and Past Grand Matron of the Grand Chapter of Wisconsin.
Geneva Davis is survived by two children, Anita L. Davis (Richard) Markley of Beloit, and Cecil R. (Linda) Davis of Janesville; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. Geneva was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Davis on January 11, 2010; by her son, John Davis who died in 2012; two grandsons, David and Joshua; four brothers; and one sister.
Private graveside services with burial were held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. The family was assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.
