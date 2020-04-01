Geneice Elmer

May 29, 1948 - March 30, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Geneice (Clark) Elmer, age 71, of Janesville passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at the UW Health University Hospital after a long battle with cancer. She was born in Ontario, WI on May 29, 1948, the daughter of Richard and Ruby Clark. She grew up on a farm and sawmill. She graduated from Brooklyn High School. Geneice worked at Eagle and Kohl's grocery stores as a head cashier. She married David Elmer on December 10, 1979. Geneice enjoyed visiting with family and friends, including road trips with her high school friends. She loved her grandkids very much, and always enjoyed getting to spend time with them. She will be missed by her dog, Sidney, whom she loved very much, who always snuggled with her and kept her company. Geneice was a great cook, and loved to cook for her family. She enjoyed fishing, camping, and morel picking with her family. She enjoyed gambling with her best friend Annie, her son, Mike, and granddaughter, Brenna. Geneice could often be found in her garden, where she grew raspberries, rhubarb, and other garden foods. She enjoyed reading romance books, shopping at Kohl's after receiving a gift card from her children, and she loved to receive flowers on Mother's Day. She made the best Chex Mix in town, and would share it with her children and grandchildren.
Geneice is survived by her loving husband and best friend, David; four children: Mike (Cathy) Pasch; Brad (April) Elmer, Chad Pasch, and Brenda Elmer (Teubert); nine grandchildren: Danae (Matt) Strathmann, Brenna Pasch, Kyle Kelcie, Kody Elmer, Spencer and Gabe Ritchie, and Cameron and Owen Teubert; brother, Orlin (Ginny) Clark; two sisters-in-law, Marsha (Steve) Betlach, and Cindy (Doug) Bradmore; many nieces; nephews; uncles; cousins; and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law, Grace and Clarence Elmer; and brother-in-law, Gary Elmer.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.