Janesville, WI - Gene Siefert, age 82, died peacefully with family by his side at Rock Haven Nursing home in Janesville WI on Sunday, April 9, 2023. He was born in Milwaukee, WI on November 10, 1940; to Carl and Ruby Siefert. He grew up in Milwaukee, WI and was a 1958 graduate of Riverside High School. Gene married Judith Klein on November 28, 1959 and they soon settled in Janesville, WI where they raised their three sons. Although, they divorced in 1980 they always remained close friends, until Judie's passing in 2019.
He had a successful career as a System Analyst/Computer Programmer and spent many years working for Le Mans Corporation. He retired in 1997 at the age of 55. Gene loved the outdoors and upon retiring he took a long-awaited vacation to Alaska, where he shared his passion of camping, fishing, hiking, and sightseeing with two of his grandchildren. Loving the solidarity and beauty of the North Woods, he lived in Cable, WI for over 30 years and Crystal Falls, MI for 10 years. He was a dedicated father and grandfather and took great pride in his family.
Gene is survived by his 3 sons: Mike Siefert of Janesville, Brian (Cathy) Siefert of Beloit and Eric (Gina) Siefert of Kenosha, WI; 4 grandchildren: Michael Siefert, Andrew (Rachel) Siefert, Ryan Williams, and Shane Siefert; 8 great grandchildren: Layton, Michael, Sophia, Maddyn, Oakley, Sutton, Abigail and Lennon; sister, Janice Siefert; and brother, David (Elaine) Siefert; sister in-law, Susan Stamper; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother in-law, David Stamper; and grandson, Garrett Siefert.
No formal services will be held. Gene served in the Army Reserves from 1959-1967 and Interment of his ashes will take place on May 12, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, WI.
Thank you to Rock Haven Nursing home for your care the past 18 months. Especially to Akosa and Andrew for your support of our dad. You were two of his and our favorites. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
