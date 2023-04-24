Gene Siefert

November 10, 1940 - April 9, 2023

Janesville, WI - Gene Siefert, age 82, died peacefully with family by his side at Rock Haven Nursing home in Janesville WI on Sunday, April 9, 2023. He was born in Milwaukee, WI on November 10, 1940; to Carl and Ruby Siefert. He grew up in Milwaukee, WI and was a 1958 graduate of Riverside High School. Gene married Judith Klein on November 28, 1959 and they soon settled in Janesville, WI where they raised their three sons. Although, they divorced in 1980 they always remained close friends, until Judie's passing in 2019.