September 11, 1935 - December 19, 2018
Clinton, WI -- Gene L. Taylor, age 83, of Clinton, died Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at Azura Memory Care in Clinton. He was born September 11, 1935, to the late Sidney and Alma (Strong) Taylor in Patch Grove, WI. Gene graduated from Patch Grove High School, Class of '53. He completed his studies, earning a degree from UW Platteville in Agriculture and Science. He enlisted into the U.S. Army, and served his country until his honorable discharge. Gene married Patricia A. Fischer on June 29, 1957 in Prairie du Chien. He was a high school teacher at the Clinton High School from 1968 until his retirement in 1995. Gene helped grow a very successful FFA program at the Clinton High School and was instrumental in creating the Clinton FFA Alumni Association. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and tending to his garden. He was an avid card player in several card clubs in Clinton. Gene will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, friend and teacher.
He is survived by his wife, Pat; his children: Rick (Jeannie) Taylor, Barb (John) Byrne, Steve (Lori) Taylor and Mark (Erin) Taylor; thirteen grandchildren: Jenn (Jason) Hemmy, Jacki (Ryan) O'Flahrity, Janelle Taylor, Jacob Taylor, Jessica Wegmuller, Nichole (Preston) Northrop, Brittany (Ben) Strickert, Randy (Ashlee) Taylor, Renae Taylor, Brenden Taylor, Elisabeth Taylor, Sydney Taylor and Matthew Taylor; eleven great-grandchildren; and his brother, Dave (Sheila) Taylor. Gene was preceded in death by his parents; his infant son, Randy Gene; his four brothers: Bernard, Herb (Virgie), Loren (Evie) and Arden (Lorraine); and his sister, Audrey (Junie) Hazen.
Gene's Funeral Service will be 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 29, 2018, at the First Presbyterian Church, 312 Church Street, Clinton with Rev. Bob Schut officiating. Friends will be received on Saturday in the Church from 9 a.m. until time of service. Full Military Burial Rites will be accorded in the Church parking lot following Gene's service. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established in his name. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website, brianmarkfh.com.
Brian G. Mark Funeral Homes
504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton (608) 362-2000
The family would like to thank the staff at Azura Memory Care and Beloit Regional Hospice, for the exceptional care they provided to Gene.
