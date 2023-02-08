Gene Klingberg

March 22, 1938 - February 3, 2023

Beloit, WI - Gene Klingberg, age 84, died of complications from Parkinson's disease at The Suites of Beloit on February 3, 2023. George Eugene Klingberg was born March 22, 1938, to George and Helena (Sweger) Klingberg in Beloit. Gene graduated from Orfordville High School. He married Judith Fetting on January 16, 1979 in Las Vegas.

