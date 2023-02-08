Beloit, WI - Gene Klingberg, age 84, died of complications from Parkinson's disease at The Suites of Beloit on February 3, 2023. George Eugene Klingberg was born March 22, 1938, to George and Helena (Sweger) Klingberg in Beloit. Gene graduated from Orfordville High School. He married Judith Fetting on January 16, 1979 in Las Vegas.
Gene farmed all of his life in the Orfordville area, worked at Fairbanks for 20 years and Seneca Foods for 20 years. He was active in volunteering for the Farm Bureau, Harley cycle group and the Beloit Snappers.
Gene is survived by his wife: Judith of 44 years; children: Kevan (Julie) of Osseo, Karla (Ron) Giese of Traverse City, MI., Kerrie Thompson of South Beloit, and Kelly (Steve) Frisque of Woodbury MN.; Stepsons: Mark Fetting of Beloit and Paul (Vicki) of Janesville; 14 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; 5 step great grandchildren; brother: John Klingberg of Watertown; and sister: Judy Dickirson of Paducah, KY.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be at Luther Valley Church at 11:00 a.m. onSaturday, February 11, 2023, with Pastor Tom Kreis officiating. A visitation will be at the church at 10:00 until the time of the service on Saturday, February 11, 2023.
Burial will be in Newark Cemetery, Wisconsin
Memorials are to be given to Luther Valley Church and Beloit Hospice.
Newcomer Silvethorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville is assisting the family.