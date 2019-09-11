July 3, 1937 - September 5, 2019

Oconomowoc, WI -- Gene Edwin Krug, age 82, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. He was born on July 3, 1937 in Janesville, WI. He served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1962 in Korea. He completed his GED at the United Sates Armed Forces Institute. He worked as a construction worker, truck driver, and spent a majority of his career driving a city bus, and later transitioning to work in the cashier office for the Milwaukee County Transport Company. He enjoyed putzing on small projects, puzzles, watching sports (Go Brewers! Go Packers!), and spending time with family and friends.

Gene was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He is survived by his daughters, Allison (Daniel) Gugala and Jennifer Gaul; grandchildren: Parker and Spencer Gugala, Braden and Kaiton Gaul; sister, Marion Krug; and numerous nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Sarah (Fish) Krug; sibling, Merlin (Dawn) Krug; and wife, Margarget "Peggy" Krug.

Visitation is on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Avenue, Oconomowoc, WI 53066 at 4 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Three Pillars Senior Living Communities.