Gene Curler

January 8, 1924 - January 29, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Gene Laura (Krueger) Curler passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at the Guardian Angel Assisted Living, Janesville, WI. Gene was born on January 8, 1924, the daughter of George and Laura (Adsit). Gene graduated from Janesville High School in 1942, and Milton College in 1947, majoring in Public School Music. In the late 1950's, Gene taught music at rural Rock County Schools. Beginning in 1956, she directed the Senior, Junior and Children's Choirs at Faith United Methodist Church in Milton for 20 years. Gene married Bruce Curler on September 8, 1945. He passed away April 3, 2013.

Gene is survived by three children: Randall of Cherokee Village, AR, Becki (Bruce) Penny of Milton, WI, and Gary (Letty) Curler of Wautoma, WI; five grandchildren: Joey Beth Bolden, Josh (Erika) Penny, Jake (Mary) Penny, Garrett (Krista) Curler and Hannah (Matthew) Hollingsworth; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces; nephews; and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Bruce.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Milton United Methodist Church, 241 Northside Drive in Milton. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. Memorials may be made to Milton United Methodist Church, Milton College Preservation Society, The Gathering Place, or Agrace Hospice.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com

Special thanks and love to her caregiver, Paula, at the Guardian Angel Assisted Living and Agrace Hospice for their wonderful care of our mother.