January 11, 1928 - December 30, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Gene C. Ingles, age 91, of Edgerton, died Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Edgerton Care Center. He was born in Chambers, NE, on January 11, 1928, the son of the late George and Lura (Root) Ingles. Gene served in the U.S. Army during WWII in the Pacific Theater. Following his discharge, he married Paulette M. Hadley on June 13, 1949. She preceded him in death on September 19, 2005. He was a real estate and insurance agent for many years, owning Ingles Insurance and Real Estate in Winlock, WA. Later, he worked as a Lewis County Tax Assessor. He and Paulette moved to Danville, IL in the late 90's, and he resided there until 2007, when he moved to the Edgerton area to be closer to his 2 daughters. He was a member of Christian Assembly Plymouth Brethren in Danville, and attended Fulton Church. Gene was known at Fulton Church for his harmony. He thoroughly enjoyed his retirement, traveling the entire United States, taking pictures all along the way.

Survivors include his three children: Marilee Wilber of Edgerton, Gary (Christine) Ingles of Toledo, WA, and Donna (Daniel) Buschmann of Edgerton; nine grandchildren: Teresa (Lex) Nieland, Jennifer (Chad) Heisz, Jeromy (Deana) Ingles, Jacqueline (Jake) Garrett, Anna Kennedy, Daniel (Hayaka) Buschmann, Nathanael (Janelle) Buschmann, Aimee (Cory) Borgen, and Abigail (Soren) Cesar; 29 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren, with a 3rd due this summer. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and a sister, Jolyn Strauss.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the FULTON CHURCH with Pastor Larry McKenzie and Steven Robertstad presiding. Burial with full military honors will be on Monday in All Hands Cemetery, Danville, IL. A visitation will take place on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the FULTON CHURCH. Memorials may be made in Gene's name to the Edgerton Care Center. The Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton is assisting the family. For online registry and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com