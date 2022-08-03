Gene Alan Fry

December 13, 1943 - July 23, 2022

Janesville, WI - Gene Alan Fry, age 78 of Janesville, WI passed away on July 23, 2022 at Agrace Hospice Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. He was born December 13, 1943 in Mauston to Marvin & Ruth (Pfaff) Fry. Gene was a graduate of Necedah High School in 1962. He married Jeanine (Johnson) on May 20, 1972 in Janesville, WI.