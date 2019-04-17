October 28, 1943 - April 14, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Gene A. Tiegs, the beloved son of the late Robert A. and June L. (Snippen) Tiegs, passed away unexpectedly at home on April 14 in Janesville. Gene is survived by his twin sister Georgia Janisch and his three nieces: Marni Janisch, Lara (Chris) Garcia, and Danielle Janisch. Gene's brother, Bob; and his brother-in-law, Calvin Janisch predeceased him.

Gene will fondly be remembered by his family as a kind, gentle and compassionate spirit, who liked to help other people. His happiest times were helping with chores on the farm, and assisting his brother in the home repair business.

Gene will especially be missed by his sister, Georgia. The twins were best friends, and Gene is Georgia's mentor and hero.

Gene's family would like to thank the following: Al and Cheryl Catlett and their family for the kindness and love they showed Gene for so many years, the family of the late Dr. Calvin Chicks, who bravely stepped outside the box of his profession to support Gene, and the caring folks at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.