October 28, 1943 - April 14, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Gene A. Tiegs, the beloved son of the late Robert A. and June L. (Snippen) Tiegs, passed away unexpectedly at home on April 14 in Janesville. Gene is survived by his twin sister Georgia Janisch and his three nieces: Marni Janisch, Lara (Chris) Garcia, and Danielle Janisch. Gene's brother, Bob; and his brother-in-law, Calvin Janisch predeceased him.

Gene will fondly be remembered by his family as a kind, gentle and compassionate spirit, who liked to help other people. His happiest times were helping with chores on the farm, and assisting his brother in the home repair business.

Gene will especially be missed by his sister, Georgia. The twins were best friends, and Gene is Georgia's mentor and hero.

Gene's family would like to thank the following: Al and Cheryl Catlett and their family for the kindness and love they showed Gene for so many years, the family of the late Dr. Calvin Chicks, who bravely stepped outside the box of his profession to support Gene, and the caring folks at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.