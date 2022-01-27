Janesville/Milton, WI - Gene A. Bobolz, age 86, a life-long Avalon area farmer passed away at St. Mary's Janesville Hospital on January 25, 2022. He was born in Janesville on April 25, 1935, the son of Edwin and Cora (Peich) Bobolz. He graduated from Clinton High School and attended the University of Wisconsin Agriculture short course.
Gene married Beverly J. Spoden on September 28, 1957. He farmed in Bradford Township since their marriage. Gene was a longtime member of the Rock County Pork Producers and a former member of Janesville Moose Lodge # 197. Even though working on the farm was his favorite thing, he was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting, gardening, camping and golf.
Gene is survived by his wife of 64 years, Beverly Bobolz; children, Julie Mullikin, Theresa (Neil) Schnurr, Daniel (Lori) Bobolz; grandchildren, Marques (Lisa) Jacobson, Marshall (Hallie) Jacobson, Cameron Schnurr, Samantha Warner, Brandon Bobolz, Megan Bobolz, Rylee Mullikin, Blaine Mullikin; great-grandchildren, Blake Warner, Ginny Jacobson and Colin Jacobson. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his sister, Lorraine.
Per Gene's request, no services will be held. Private burial will be in the Emerald Grove Cemetery. The Bobolz family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
