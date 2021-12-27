Janesville, WI - Gaylord J. Downing, age 76, of Janesville, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center in Janesville. He was born in Hillsboro on December 14, 1945; the son of Ernest Sr. and Stella (Rynes) Downing. Gale married Irene (Spencer) Downing on June 13, 1963, in Rockford, Illinois. He worked for the General Motors Corporation, retiring as a forklift operator in 1997.
He is survived by his wife, Irene Downing; children: Russ (Shelly) Downing, Connie (Vinnie) Casale, Jim (Diane) Downing, Kandi (Robert) Dodson, and Cheryl (Darren) Brewer; grandchildren: Matthew (Amanda) Downing, Benjamin (Stacy) Downing, Daniel (Kali) Downing, Anthony (Heather) Downing, Tyler Mathews, Dylan (Marissa) Downing, Lindsay (Daniel Taylor) Downing, Kolton Downing, Ryan Dodson, Adam Dodson, Alex Dodson, Hunter Leak, and Emily Brewer; 11 great grandchildren; and brother, Nolan (Janice) Downing. Gale is preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Ernest Downing Jr., Ronald Downing, David Downing, Roger Downing, Eugene Downing, Edward Birrd, Harley Birrd, Richard Downing, Sharon Burmaster, and Gary Downing. The Downing Family would like to express their gratitude to the staff members at Mercy Hospital.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. The family kindly requests that those in attendance wear face coverings. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Gaylord Downing as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
