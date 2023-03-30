Gayle A. Laack

March 14, 1943 - March 25, 2023

Janesville, WI - Gayle A. Laack, age 80, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Janesville. He was born at home in Mauston, WI on March 14, 1943; the son of Vern and Marie (Gruetzmacher) Laack. Gayle attended school in Wonewoc, WI in his younger years and later married Patricia (Mueller) Laack at the St. Paul Catholic Church in New Lisbon, WI on April 25, 1964. Gayle retired from the final repair department of the General Motors Corporation and enjoyed helping the local farmers in his free time. Gayle was an outdoorsman, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and trap-shooting. He was well traveled, and was able to elk and bear hunt in many ideal locations, including: Colorado, the Dakota's, and Canada.

