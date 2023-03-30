Janesville, WI - Gayle A. Laack, age 80, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center in Janesville. He was born at home in Mauston, WI on March 14, 1943; the son of Vern and Marie (Gruetzmacher) Laack. Gayle attended school in Wonewoc, WI in his younger years and later married Patricia (Mueller) Laack at the St. Paul Catholic Church in New Lisbon, WI on April 25, 1964. Gayle retired from the final repair department of the General Motors Corporation and enjoyed helping the local farmers in his free time. Gayle was an outdoorsman, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and trap-shooting. He was well traveled, and was able to elk and bear hunt in many ideal locations, including: Colorado, the Dakota's, and Canada.
Gayle is survived by his wife, Patricia Laack; three daughters: Lisa (Scott) Tucker, Kathleen Wilson and Michele Laack; grandsons, Brian (Shannon Frost) Wilson and Matthew (Brian Korbar) Wilson; and siblings: Wayne Laack, Elaine Bell, Helen (Terry) McAuley, Betty Stout, Carol (Dave) Borgen, Eddie (Sharon) Laack, James Laack and William (Vicki) Laack.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Vern and Marie Laack; his daughter, Amy Jo Laack; and siblings; Rose Wallace, Richard Laack and Robert Laack.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 3, 2023 at the NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. Committal prayers will immediately follow Mass to Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Gayle's family wanted to express their thanks and gratitude to the staff members of both Agrace Hospice and Bright Star Care for their exceptional care and kindness through Gayle's passing.
