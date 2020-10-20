October 10, 1942 - October 13, 2020
Janesville, WI - Gary Wayne Weir, 78, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Gary was born on October 10, 1942, to Ross and Izetta Weir in Janesville, WI. Gary served honorably in the U.S. Army, spending his time in service building the Alaskan rail. Gary's greatest joy in life was his family. He loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. The most enjoyable times in his life were watching his children and grandchildren grow, and being an intricate part of their lives. He will always be loved, and will forever be in our hearts in so many joyful memories.
Gary is survived by his sister, Shirley Steele; and sister-in-law, Joyce Weir. He is further survived by his three sons: Tim (Kathy) Weir, Chris (Carrie) Weir, and Corey (Sarah) Weir; and daughter, Brandie (Gary) Martin; and his grandchildren: Sarah (Justin) Grube and Anna, Tommy, Ava, and Emma Weir; and great-grandchildren: Camren, Natalie and Celeste Grube (born nine days prior to his passing); as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and brothers, Kenneth and Larry; and brother-in-law, Wayne Steele.
To honor Gary's wishes, there will be no service, but the family is planning a celebration of his life to be held in the future.