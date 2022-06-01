March 28, 2022
Phoenix, AZ - Gary Wayne King, 85, passed away at Banner University Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 28, 2022. Named after musician and bandleader Wayne King, Gary was born in Duluth, Minnesota, on one of the hottest days in July 1936 to Mary Lou (Bouchard) and George King.
Gary's musical talent was developed in high school, earning an invitation from his dad to play trombone with his dance band playing in supper clubs on the shores of Lake Superior. After graduating from Denfeld High School, Gary auditioned and enlisted in the U.S. Army to play with the 5th Army Band during the Korean conflict. It was during that time that Gary began driving motor coach to transport the band to parades and appearances and thus being excused from KP duty. Music, particularly from the Big Band era, and transportation were his lifelong interests along with sharing humor and with everyone. He could fix just about anything and enjoyed helping others with household projects.
He married the former Patricia (Pat) Ryan, in 1983 and they moved to Janesville several years later where Gary was employed in driving or leadership roles with Van Galder Bus Company, Head Start, Riteway Bus Company, and Janesville Transit System. After retirement, Gary became active with Janesville Senior Center's Blue Velvet Band and later directed and arranged music for the group. Beginning in 2010, Gary and Pat spent six months in Mesa, Arizona, enjoying sunshine and warm weather throughout the winters. He enjoyed playing trombone, singing, and entertaining weekly in band jams there at several retirement communities.
In addition to his wife Pat, Gary is survived by his children: Terri (Eric) Gatten, Barb (Ron) Tunby, Karen King (Tia), Michael (Susie), Tim (Jen), Chris (Christy), and Dan (Angie); brother Geoffrey (Linda), sisters Georgia Vinge and Genie Kennedy; the mother of his children, Mary Ann King; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends (especially Jacki McDugle), and terriers, Katy and Tilly. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by brothers-in-law Lloyd Vinge and Maury Ryan.
Fr. Tom Marr will officiate a funeral Mass at St. John Vianney Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 3, with visitation at church starting at 10. His final resting place will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetary. Mass will be live-streamed and accessible via YouTube or Facebook at www.sjv.org. The obituary will be permanently available at https://awisechoiceaz.com where comments/condolences may be entered.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Gary's name to St. John Vianney or a charity of your choice.