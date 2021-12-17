Gary Wagner

Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE— Gary L. Wagner, age 63, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at his home in Janesville. He was born on April 29, 1958, in Marshfield, WI; the son of Richard and Marilyn (Kraus) Wagner. Gary graduated from Marshfield Senior High and then went on to obtain a bachelor's degree in therapeutic recreation at UW-La Crosse. Gary's passion was always for helping people. He had such a heart for others that he and his wife, Jamie, decided to open a counseling service called HOPE Child & Family Counseling. Their primary goal was to provide a safe space for children, families, young adults, and at-risk teens. Anybody who knew Gary would agree that he was one of the most selfless, caring, and loving men that walked this earth. If you couldn't find Gary on the golf course or the baseball field, you would be sure to find him spending time with his family. Gary was so proud of his extended family and friends, many from the Marshfield area, Janesville, and all over Wisconsin. If there was a family gathering or sporting event, Gary would show up, no matter how far. He also loved reminiscing with his family and friends about his favorite stories from growing up and hanging out with his college buddies in La Crosse. More than anything, Gary loved being a dad and Grandpa. He spent his last days spending time with them all in just the ways he would have wanted.
Gary is survived by his beloved wife, Jamie (Foster) Wagner; his 3 children: Britney Wagner, Gifford Wagner, and Evan (Jasmin) Redders; grandchildren, Charlie and Finn Redders; Granddog, Remi; parents, Richard and Marilyn Wagner; siblings: Scott (Lisa) Wagner, Sandy (Andy) Weaver, Jeff (Stacey) Wagner, Wayne (Kim) Wagner, and Kim (Mike) Earll; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his brother, Greg Wagner.
A funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, with Pastor Mike Dissmore officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at THE FUNERAL HOME, and will continue from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at THE FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Gary Wagner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.