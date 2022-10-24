Gary W. Matzke

Evansville, WI - Gary Wendell Matzke age 70, passed away on Thursday October 20, 2022, after a long courageous battle with pancreatic cancer at Agrace HospiceCare, Janesville, WI. Gary was born on March 10,1952, to Wendell and Donna (Beyer) Matzke and raised by his late grandparents Fern and Myron Beyer. He graduated from Evansville High School in 1970. He then went on to Blackhawk Technical College and graduated with an Associate's Degree in Auto Mechanics. He married Debbie Endres on June 3, 1978, and had two children, Justin and Nicole. He worked for Varco Pruden and retired after 44 years.
Gary enjoyed nature and loved being outside. He enjoyed shooting, biking, hunting, and spending time on "his river" the Wisconsin river. You would often find him tinkering with old broken-down motors or antique engines. If you were having trouble with a vehicle or small engine, you could always call on Gary to help. He loved dining out, cats, and was so very passionate about being a grandfather to Ethan.
Gary is survived by his daughter Nicole (Kyle Sperry) Matzke-Sperry, grandson Ethan, sister D'Laine Dary, best friend Steve Martin, and his beloved pets Teddy and Indra. He is preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents, his wife Debbie, and his son Justin.
A Memorial Service will be 11:30 A.M., Friday October 28, 2022, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until time of services at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please make memorials to benefit Precision Veterinary. The Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
