Gary W. Matzke

March 10, 1952 - October 20, 2022

Evansville, WI - Gary Wendell Matzke age 70, passed away on Thursday October 20, 2022, after a long courageous battle with pancreatic cancer at Agrace HospiceCare, Janesville, WI. Gary was born on March 10,1952, to Wendell and Donna (Beyer) Matzke and raised by his late grandparents Fern and Myron Beyer. He graduated from Evansville High School in 1970. He then went on to Blackhawk Technical College and graduated with an Associate's Degree in Auto Mechanics. He married Debbie Endres on June 3, 1978, and had two children, Justin and Nicole. He worked for Varco Pruden and retired after 44 years.