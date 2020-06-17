August 14, 1956 - June 15, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Gary W. Gutzman, age 63, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center after a short illness. He was born in Janesville on August 14, 1956, the son of Lyle and Muriel (Holdorf) Gutzman. He graduated from Parker High School in 1974, and began his 31 year career at Accudyne Corp. He was currently employed at Kettle Foods in Beloit. Gary married his beloved wife, Pamela Thiel, on October 13, 1989. He embodied what it meant to be hard working and loyal. He passes those traits onto his three children: Karmyn (Matt) Schreier, Zachary (Jessica) Gutzman, and Matthew Gutzman. He found his absolute joy in his role as "Papa" and will be dearly missed by his five grandchildren: Payten, Madelyn, Pyper, Mason, and Palmer. He was an avid sports fan, loved watching and going to games, and cheering on those he loved throughout the years. He will be remembered for his generous spirit, and his one of a kind witty sense of humor that was appreciated by so many.
Along with his wife, children, and grandchildren, Gary is survived by his two sisters, Kathleen (Paul) Kaptchen and Janet (Robert) Liesse; three sisters-in-law: Debbie (Kim) Gretz, Candy (Randy) Luek, and Tammy (Mike) Vike; brother-in-law, Danny (Vicki) Thiel; many nieces and nephews; great nieces and great nephews; and several lifelong friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his mother-in-law.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com