Gary Stephen Bern

March 20, 1953 - November 20, 2020
Janesville, WI - GARY S. BERN, age 67 of Janesville passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at his home. Gary was born in Kenosha, WI on March 20, 1953 to Gordon and Jeanette (Gehring) Bern. He attended Jefferson High School in Jefferson WI, graduating in 1971; followed by Merrill Junior College in Merrill, WI, graduating in 1973.
Gary was employed for thirty years with SpaceSaver Corporation in Fort Atkinson WI. He worked most recently as a private consultant in his field of storage shelving systems. As a project manager and technical expert in his field, Gary was most proud of his work for the Smithsonian and the National Archives. From the time he was a young boy, Gary enjoyed spending time in Northern Wisconsin boating and fishing, first with his parents and then with his own son. He also shared with his son a love of cars and taking pride in their care. Gary enjoyed classic car shows and liked travelling to Chicago to be the first to view the new models. Gary's friends were extremely important to him, and he nurtured friendships both new and old. He had a knack for home projects and was quick to help a friend in need with theirs as well. That is, if the Packers were not on. Gary loved to travel and enjoyed the last years of his life adventuring with his partner Sharon, as well as visiting his grandchildren. Gary spent the latter part of his life taking care of his beloved mother until her passing in 2019.
Gary is survived by his special friend Sharon Saltz, his son Christopher (Katie) Bern, and grandchildren Isabella, Luke and Jack. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private funeral services will be held on Friday, November 27 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson with Rev. Thomas Coyle officiating. Friends may join the family at St. John the Baptist Cemetery following the service at 12:15 PM. If doing so, please wear a mask and remember to practice social distancing for everyone's safety.
