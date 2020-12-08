November 13, 1958 - December 4, 2020
Pence, WI - Gary Ray Bordner, age 62, of Pence, WI, a native of Janesville died Friday, December 4, 2020 of cancer and kidney failure at Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth, MN. He was born in Janesville on November 13, 1958, the son of Paul and Jane (Paul) Bordner. He grew up in Janesville. He graduated from Janesville Craig High School in 1977 where he lettered in three sports. Gary worked as a construction laborer for much of his life.
Gary worked hard, lived hard and played hard. His adventures took him around this country and into Canada. While he had a bit of a crusty shell, he had a warm heart and left a trail of kindness and generosity behind him. He truly loved spending time with family and friends. He was more than a son and a brother, but also a friend to us all.
Gary is survived by his mother, Jane; two brothers, Scott (Beth) and Gregg (Kau'i); two step-children, River (Yanne) and Lacy (Ethan), two grandchildren, a nephew, two nieces, many cousins, a multitude of friends and his former wife, Jane. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul and his grandparents.
Private funeral services will be held at FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, Janesville. Rev. Lee A. Meissner will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. An informal visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 North Wright Road, Janesville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Janesville Youth Sports Complex.
