December 5, 1958 - March 15, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Gary O. Gullickson, 61, died of ALS on March 15, 2020, at Alden Meadow Park, Clinton WI. Gary was born in Stoughton on December 5, 1958 to Douglas and Joanne Gullickson. He graduated from Edgerton High School in 1977. Gary was previously employed at Morgan Corporation, and as a truck driver. Gary was an avid Brewers, Bucks, and Packers fan. He enjoyed collecting baseball cards and Matchbox cars.
He is survived by his sister, Sherri (David) Simpson of Edgerton; brother, Eric, of Winter, WI; cousins; and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Mark.
Memories and condolences are welcome to be shared online at apfelfuneral.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Alden and Agrace Hospice for their care of Gary.