March 8, 1946 - April 2, 2021
Janesville, WI - Gary Nehrbass, age 75, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021, at SSM St. Mary's Hospital Janesville. He was born in Wausau on March 8, 1946, the son of Lester and Ester (Krueger) Nehrbass. He graduated from Athens High School and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army. On October 5, 2014, Gary married Jolene Sinette. He retired from the Wisconsin State Patrol as a dispatcher after many years of service. He was the type of person who would make an impression on anyone he met.
Gary is survived by his wife, Jolene; 3 children: Nicholas (Ashley) Sinette; Cody (Brianne) Gannon, and Gared Gannon; 2 grandchildren, Lillian Marie and Ethan James; sister, Pam (Al) Peel; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; uncle, Don Krueger; and aunt, Carolyn Krueger.
No services are planned at this time. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com