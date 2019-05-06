April 15, 1952 - December 24, 2018

Colorado Springs, CO -- Gary Michael Schildt, 66, of Colorado Springs, CO, passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 24, 2018, at his home in Colorado Springs, CO. He was born April 15, 1952 and graduated from Williams Bay High School in 1970. He served in the U.S. Army, and moved to Colorado shortly after his honorable discharge. Gary worked and retired in Colorado Springs, CO, where he loved the mountains, and his beloved dog, Lacy. Gary will be missed each and every day as we remember his laughter, his mischievous smile, his not so good jokes and most of all his ability to tell a story like no one else! He lived life to the fullest!

Gary is survived by his son, Brandon; his mother, Lorraine; one brother, Ron (Linda); two sisters, Kathy (Jerry) and Karen (Ray), his aunts: Marietta, Judy and Rita; and by many cousins; nieces; and nephews.

Private family graveside service with military honors will be held May 6, 2019 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery Elkhorn, WI. Memorials may be made in Gary's name to: Wounded Warrior Project or Disabled Veterans of Walworth County. Online guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.

May he Rest in Peace!